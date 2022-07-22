Why wasn’t ‘Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area’ received as well as expected? Find Out

The series, both a remake and spin-off/continuation of the Spanish TV drama, follows the storyline and characters of the original. ‘The Professor' (Yoo Ji Tae), a criminal mastermind, plans to pull off a heist in the reunified Korean Peninsula inspired by those in Spain. The operation involves strategists and desperados with different characteristics and abilities, who have to face unusual situations. Thieves overtake the mint of a unified Korea. With hostages trapped inside, the police must stop them — as well as the shadowy mastermind behind it all.

The drama was released on June 24 with all the 6 episodes out and in the beginning it did well, since there was traction from the announcement of the drama but it soon fell off the popularity wagon sooner than expected. Why is that? Let’s take a look at some reasons :-

Because its just 6 episodes, the story has been condensed quite a bit, which could mean that a lot of the story has either been cut out or not given enough time to process and build, which could lead to way too many intense scenes with no way of relief later. The 6 episodes condensed a 23 episode story and it's just the beginning. While a second season is underway, the first season failed to bring as much attention as expected.

Another issue stands is the comparison. While the backstory is different from the original, the plot, characters and minor storylines are all the same which leaves the viewers with comparing the drama to its Spanish original, which would lead to a couple of issues. One being that the original characters have a certain look and way of carrying themselves which is different from the Korean characters, even though they are similar like Tokyo, Rio, Professor and all.

Another reason could be that since many Korean dramas are gaining a lot of attention around the world like ‘Squid Games’, ‘All of Us Are Dead’ ‘My Name’ and more, ‘Money Heist: Korea’ seems like one of the series in the sea of K-Dramas, leaving it to have little to no impact on the viewer’s mind.

What do you think of the drama? Let us know in the comments below.