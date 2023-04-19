Why were BLACKPINK's Jisoo's parents jealous of Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa’s parents? Fans aww at confession

BLACKPINK member Jisoo is currently swamped with various performances and promotions. The singer is not only right in the middle of her group’s hit world tour BORN PINK but is also headlining Coachella and making appearances on variety shows. To top it all, Jisoo is also actively promoting her debut release ‘FLOWER’ at various events. At one such promotional interview, Jisoo talked about her ‘firsts’ - her first makeup obsession, her first music video, her first time meeting bandmates Lisa and Jennie, and a lot more. Answering various questions about all her firsts Jisoo was asked about the first thing she does after a music release. Jisoo’s response to the question was quick to gain attention and left fans with an aww-moment.

Why were BLACKPINK's Jisoo's parents jealous of Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa’s parents?

When asked about the first thing she does after a music release, Jisoo revealed that now that her first song is out, she will do her best to promote it as much as she can. Jisoo then revealed that she normally never shares the group’s music with her parents but there was one time when her fellow members could share their music with their parents which made Jisoo’s parents really jealous. Jisoo then laughingly revealed that this time, she cannot wait to share her music with her parents.

Fans' reaction to Jisoo’s answer

Fans were quick to react to her response and acknowledged how it must have been hard for her parents for a fairly long time since she was the only member of the group who hadn’t released music to her own name. Fans then added that now that Jisoo has released music that she can call her own, her parents must be proud.

BLACKPINK member Jennie was the first group member to make her solo debut. Her debut was marked by the release of her hit single ‘SOLO’. Following her were BLACKPINK Lisa and Rosé who made their respective debuts in the year 2021. While Rosé made her debut with her single album ‘R’, Lisa made hers with the single ‘Lalisa’ in September later that year.

