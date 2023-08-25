Why were BTS' Jungkook, ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo asked for IDs? Busan escapade with SEVENTEEN's Mingyu turns funny

BTS' Jungkook and ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo were spotted in Busan a few days back. On their visit to a restaurant in Busan Jungkook and Cha Eun Woo were asked for their identification cards. The fans of the two stars wondered why it could be so, they took to social media and could not stop talking about their visuals. A new picture surfaced where the BTS member and the ASTRO member were seen along with SEVENTEEN's Mingyu.

Why were BTS' Jungkook and ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo asked for IDs?

On August 23, a restaurant owner in Busan shared on their Instagram page that the Seven singer and True Beauty star visited their restaurant. They revealed that the 97 liners had tequila and were asked to show their ID cards before serving. Fans online could help but gush over the youthful visuals of the two idols. Many said that it was because they looked very young that anyone could mistake them for a minor. A user on the X app (Formerly Twitter) said, "Even their baby face could not escape the ID check". While the idols spent their time together in Jungkook's hometown, Busan, many were relieved to see that they were taking time off of work. They wondered if Jungkook would celebrate his 26th birthday in his hometown alongside his friends, which is on September 1. On the other hand, some netizens had different opinions about the photos that surfaced on social media.

SEVENTEEN's Mingyu with Jungkook and Cha Eun Woo

On August 24, a photo surfaced on the internet as a Vietnamese student shared where the back of two men, seemingly the Dynamite singer and the My ID is Gangnam Beauty actor, were visible with SEVENTEEN's Mingyu. As the restaurant owner only spoke about their visit it was not an issue, however, some fans were not happy that people took pictures of them while they were on a personal schedule and posted it publicly. Many fans urged them not to share their pictures and expressed their disappointment with people who reshared it. Netizens said that the fans should respect the artists' privacy if they see them on a personal schedule.

