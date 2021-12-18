Wi Ha Joon and Lee Dong Wook's 'Bad and Crazy' premieres to number 1 ratings in its time slot

tvN’s 'Bad and Crazy' is off to a promising start! According to Nielsen Korea, the first episode of the new action drama starring Lee Dong Wook and Wi Ha Joon scored an average nationwide rating of 4.5 percent.

On December 17, 'Bad and Crazy' premiered to strong viewership ratings as it took over the time slot previously occupied by the popular drama 'Happiness.' 'Bad and Crazy' also took first place in its time slot across all cable channels among the key demographic of viewers ages 20 to 49, with whom it scored a nationwide average of 2.4 percent. Directed by Yoo Sun Bong and written by Kim Sae Bom, who worked together on the hit OCN drama 'The Uncanny Counter,' 'Bad and Crazy' is a redemption drama about the events that unfold when two unlikely heroes come together. Lee Dong Wook is essaying the role of the 'bad guy' Ryu Soo Yeol, while Wi Ha Joon will star as the 'crazy vigilante guy' K, who is exceedingly passionate about justice.

Meanwhile, 2PM's Lee Jun Ho and Lee Se Young's hit historical romance drama 'The Red Sleeve' achieved its highest viewership ratings yet last night. The series scored an average nationwide rating of 12.8 percent for its latest episode, marking a significant increase of over 2 percent since its previous episode last week and setting a new personal record for the drama.

Finally, Song Hye Kyo and Jang Ki Yong's 'Now, We Are Breaking Up' remained stable with an average nationwide rating of 6.5 percent.

