Wi Ha Joon announces A Wively Day Asian fan meeting tour in August; know dates, cities, more details

Wi Ha Joon, renowned for his roles in Little Women, Squid Game, and more such dramas is set to enchant fans with his upcoming fan meeting tour titled A Wively Day. Starting on August 17 in Seoul and concluding on September 28 in Jakarta, Wi Ha Joon will visit six cities across Asia.

About Wi Ha Joon’s A Wively Day fan meeting tour

On June 25, South Korean actor Wi Ha Joon thrilled fans with the announcement of his upcoming fan meeting tour titled 'A Wively Day,' set to captivate audiences across Asia starting August 17.

Recently seen as Lee Jun Ho alongside Jung Ryeo Won, in the romantic melodrama The Midnight Romance in Hagwon, Wi Ha Joon will embark on a journey through 6 vibrant cities: starting in Seoul on August 17, followed by Tokyo on August 25, and Osaka on August 27.

The tour will continue to enchant fans in Bangkok on September 7, Manila on September 15, and Jakarta on September 28, promising a series of intimate gatherings filled with excitement and personal interactions.

A Wively Day promises to be a special opportunity for fans to engage closely with Wi Ha Joon, known for his versatile acting and charismatic presence on screen. With each city offering a unique experience, fans can anticipate memorable interactions, behind-the-scenes stories, and a chance to celebrate the actor's diverse roles that have resonated widely across Asia and beyond.

More details about Wi Ha Joon’s latest activities

Wi Ha Joon has established his status as a versatile actor with standout performances across various genres. After gaining widespread acclaim for his role as Hwang Jun Ho in the global phenomenon Squid Game in 2021, he continued to impress audiences with roles in the thriller movie Midnight and the series Bad and Crazy.

In 2022, he starred in another web series Little Women, further showcasing his range. Recently, in 2023, he appeared in The Worst of Evil and Gyeongseong Creature, proving his ability to tackle diverse characters with depth and nuance With his compelling acting and ability to portray diverse characters, Wi Ha Joon remains a celebrated figure in the Korean entertainment industry, poised for further success in upcoming projects.