Wi Ha Joon, Han Ji Eun & Cha Hak Yeon join Lee Dong Wook in talks for new drama, Bad and Crazy

It seems like the year 2021 will be the year for star-studded K-dramas and the latest to join the bandwagon is OCN's new drama, Bad and Crazy! In March, Lee Dong Wook was approached for the lead role of Soo Yeol. PD Yoo Sun Dong, writer and director of The Uncanny Counter will be helming the drama. Bad and Crazy is a superhero drama about a protagonist who has lived his entire life as a materialistic police detective but transforms into a champion for justice and fights against police corruption when a hidden persona called 'K' awakens inside them.

In April, Lee Dong Wook's agency King Kong by Starship stated that he is positively reviewing the casting offer from Bad and Crazy. Now, it seems like more actors will be joining him in the drama. Han Ji Eun has been cast in another lead role as Hee Kyeom, a police lieutenant in the drug investigation team at a regional police station. She comes from a wealthy background and had a good education, but is considered the black sheep of the family. She loves to challenge Soo Yeol's authority and is a tough lady! Han Ji Eun's management confirmed the offer and stated that she is still reviewing the offer.

Cha Hak Yeon has been approached to play the role of a cop in Hee Kyeom’s regional unit, and that Wi Ha Joon had been cast as 'K,' one of the multiple personas that Soo Yeol possesses. Both the actors' management confirmed that their clients are reviewing the offer. According to DongA.com’s report, the drama would air on OCN sometime after the broadcast of Dark Hole, Voice 4, and Island.

