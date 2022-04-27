Wi Ha Joon to join Ji Chang Wook in the upcoming crime action drama ‘The Worst Evil’?

According to media reports on April 27th, Wi Ha Joon will appear in 'The Worst Evil' which is a drama co-produced by Baram Pictures and Mana Pictures, which are subsidiaries of Kakao Entertainment, and is an intense crime action genre drama.

Manai Pictures has been making edgy crime action genre works such as 'The New World', 'When a Man Loves', and 'Asura: City of Madness'. Baram Pictures was recognized for its capabilities by co-producing the movie 'Night of Memory', the drama 'Jirisan’.

Wi Ha Joon is a South Korean actor and model. He is best known for his roles in the films ‘Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum’ (2018), ‘Shark: The Beginning’ (2021) and ‘Midnight’ (2021), as well as the television series ‘Something in the Rain’ (2018), ‘Romance Is a Bonus Book’ (2019), ‘18 Again’ (2020), and ‘Squid Game’ (2021), the lattermost of which brought him international fame.

Ji Chang Wook is a South Korean actor and singer. He rose to fame for playing the lead role of Dong Hae in daily drama series ‘Smile Again’ (2010–2011), and had notable lead roles in television series such as ‘Warrior Baek Dong Soo’ (2011), ‘Empress Ki’ (2013–2014), ‘Healer’ (2014–2015), ‘The K2’ (2016), ‘Suspicious Partner’ (2017), ‘Melting Me Softly’ (2019), ‘Backstreet Rookie’ (2020), and ‘Lovestruck in the City’ (2020-2021).

In particular, Wi Ha Joon and Ji Chang Wook will work together in 'The Worst Evil', drawing attention to the two people's special meeting.

