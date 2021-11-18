Wi Ha Joon to join Park Seo Joon & Han So Hee in thriller drama by ‘Dr. Romantic‘ writer?

Looks like the casting calls have become never-ending for ‘Squid Game’ fame Wi Ha Joon who has now been roped in for an upcoming drama called ‘K Project’. It is a drama about the dignity of humans and survival in this world. Previously, Park Seo Joon and Han So Hee were also approached for the drama which will reportedly begin filming in January 2022.

Steered by writer Kang Eun Kyung of the famous ‘Dr. Romantic’ series and director Jung Dong Yoon of ‘Stove League’, ‘K Project’, is set in a time when people must strive hard for achieving the smallest of happiness. Putting their lives on the line with their human rights stolen at the drop of a hat, this project was earlier known as ‘Gyeongseong Creature’.

Wi Ha Joon’s agency has confirmed his role as Kwon Joon Taek by saying, “Wi Ha Joon is starring in ‘K Project.’ We are currently co-ordinating the specific details.” His character will be the best friend of Jang Tae Sang, for which Park Seo Joon has been approached. Kwon Joon Taek harbours a feeling of animosity towards his rich family which is pro-Japanese.

Han So Hee is also in talks to take up the female lead role, though not many details about her character have been revealed so far. The friendship between Wi Ha Joon and Park Seo Joon’s characters is something one can definitely look out for.

Wi Ha Joon’s exploding popularity has seen him being privy to multiple new roles. He will soon be appearing in tvN drama ‘Bad and Crazy’ alongside Lee Dong Wook and has also been offered a role in ‘Little Women’ starring Kim Go Eun and Nam Ji Hyun.

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: 11 exciting K Dramas premiering in November 2021 feat. 'Now, We Are Breaking Up' & 'Hellbound'

Which role from the actor are you really looking forward to? Let us know below.