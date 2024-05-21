Wi Ha Joon, Jung Ryeo Won starrer The Midnight Romance in Hagwon under fire for drunk driving scene; production team apologizes

Wi Ha Joon and Jung Ryeo Won's continuing series The Midnight Romance in Hagwon has garnered a lot of criticism from netizens for its drinking and driving scene. The production team promptly deleted the clips and apologized for their negligence

The Midnight Romance in Hagwon team apologizes, along with deleting the clips

On the 21st of May, the production team of tvN's Saturday-Sunday drama The Midnight Romance in Hagwon informed Herald POP, ‘We became aware of the issue immediately after the broadcast, and a revised version of the scene has been updated in the VOD service and for rebroadcasts.’ They added, ‘We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused to viewers by this oversight. We will strive to produce higher quality content in the future.’

In the episode of The Midnight Romance in Hagwon, which aired on the afternoon of the 19th of May, Seo Hye Jin (played by Jeong Ryeo Won) drank with Nam Cheong Mi (played by So Joo Yeon), then returned to the academy to prepare for a lecture with Lee Jun Ho (played by Wi Ha Joon). Seo Hye Jin then drove Lee Jun Ho in her car to her house.

The events took place within a few hours, leading to controversy over implied drunk driving. The production team appeared to address the issue by removing Seo Hye Jin's drinking scene from VOD replays and clip scenes without issuing an apology, which led to further criticism.

More about The Midnight Romance in Hagwon

The narrative of the story starts with Lee Joon Ho returning to the academy where he once studied, after leaving his position at a major company. But this time he comes back as an instructor. His return is driven by an unresolved fixation on his first love, Seo Hye Jin, who is now an academy teacher.

Seo Hye Jin has been a dedicated Korean language instructor for the past fourteen years. She gained fame following a legendary incident known as the Miracle of Daechi, which catapulted her into the spotlight. Her life seems to have reached a comfortable and settled point, reflecting years of hard work and dedication to her students and her craft.

However, her tranquility is disrupted when Lee Joon Ho, a former pupil she once helped gain admission to a prestigious university ten years ago, reappears in her life. Known as a troublemaker during his school days, his sudden return to the academy as an instructor brings back memories and stirs up chaos.

His presence challenges Seo Hye Jin's sense of order and stability, reigniting old feelings and forcing both of them to confront their pasts and the unresolved emotions that come with it. As they navigate their new professional relationship, they must also deal with the impact of their shared history and the complications it brings to their present lives.

