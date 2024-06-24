Wi Ha Joon-Jung Ryeo Won's The Midnight Romance in Hagwon enjoys rise in viewership ratings; achieves personal best

The Midnight Roamcne in Hagwon, starring Wi Ha Joon and Jung Ryeo Won, saw a jump in viewership ratings for the latest episode ahead of its final week. The romance comedy Miss Night and Daw also soared to its highest viewership, enjoying a significant increase. Beauty and Mr. Romantic remained stable in its ratings.

The Midnight Romance in Hagwon achieves its highest viewership ratings yet

According to Nielsen Korea, The Midnight Romance in Hagwon achieved a viewership rating of 5.2 percent with its latest episode, which was released on June 23. This marked an increase of 1.6 percent from the previous episode. The Wi Ha Joon and Jung Ryeo Won starrer will come to an end next week.

The Midnight Romance in Hagwon is a romance drama that revolves around Seo Hye Jin, a veteran academic instructor, and her hard-working student Lee Jun Ho, who later joins her academy as a rookie instructor. Lee Jun Ho always had feelings for Seo Hye Jin, and after they reunited after 10 years, romance blossomed between them.

Miss Night and Day sees an increase in viewership; Beauty and Mr. Romantic maintains hold

Miss Night and Day featuring Jung Eun Ji and Lee Jung Eun, garnered a viewership of 6 percent, which is an increase of 1.5 percent. This is the drama's highest viewership yet.

Advertisement

The drama revolves around a woman in her 20s who struggles to find a decent job. One day, she finds herself trapped in the body of a 50-year-old woman. Since then, during the day she has the body of an older woman, and at night she has her younger body. This works to her advantage, as she gets the job of an intern with a prosecutor who solves drug cases.

The romance comedy, Beauty and Mr. Romantic, starring Im Soo Hyang, Ji Hyun Woo, and Go Yoon, maintained its viewership at 17.9 percent and became the most-watched television program on Sunday once more.

ALSO READ: Connection tops buzzworthy drama rankings; The Midnight Romance In Hagwon’s Jung Ryeo Won, Wi Ha Joon dominate actor rankings