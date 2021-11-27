Wi Ha Joon & Lee Dong Wook embody 'bad' & 'crazy' elements of their selves in new posters for 'Bad and Crazy'

We are not too far away from the grand premiere of tvN's upcoming drama 'Bad and Crazy' and we are super stoked for the drama! In a fresh update, 'Bad and Crazy' has unveiled two striking main posters for the drama featuring the main cast - Wi Ha Joon, Lee Dong Wook, VIXX's N aka Cha Hak Yeon and Han Ji Eun in lead roles.

Directed by Yoo Sun Bong and written by Kim Sae Bom, who worked together on the hit OCN drama 'The Uncanny Counter,' 'Bad and Crazy' is a new redemption drama about the events that unfold when two unlikely heroes come together. Lee Dong Wook will be essaying the role of the 'bad guy' Ryu Soo Yeol, while Wi Ha Joon will star as the 'crazy guy' K, who is exceedingly passionate about justice.

In the first poster, corrupt detective Ryu Soo Yeol and fiery vigilante K make a formidable duo as they take down a group of villains with ease. The picturesque poster showcases Ryu Soo Yeol and K in action, showing off their strength, charisma and spectacular teamwork in the face of danger. They truly embody the 'bad' and 'crazy' elements of their true selves in the poster.

On the other hand, the second poster introduces the other two protagonists. Cha Hak Yeon aka VIXX’s N will be playing the role of Oh Kyung Tae, an upright police officer who does everything by the book, while Han Ji Eun will be portraying Lee Hee Kyum, a brave detective in the narcotics unit who gets unnecessarily invested in her cases.

You can check out the poster below:

