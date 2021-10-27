Wi Ha Joon, Lee Dong Wook, Han Ji Eun & more participate in script reading for 'Bad and Crazy'

The cast of tvN's upcoming drama 'Bad and Crazy' participated in the first script reading session for the drama! 'Bad and Crazy' is directed by Yoo Sun Bong and written by Kim Sae Bom, who worked together on OCN’s hit drama 'The Uncanny Counter.' The story follows the protagonist who has lived his whole life as a materialistic police detective but changes completely when he meets K.

Cast members Wi Ha Joon, Lee Dong Wook, Han Ji Eun, Cha Hak Yeon (VIXX’s N), and more attended the script reading. All the actors fully immersed themselves into their roles at the reading, raising anticipation for the well-written and humorous story. Lee Dong Wook has taken on the role of Soo Yeol, a competent but bad guy who is a detective. He is an opportunist who would turn a blind eye to corruption and collusion if it’s for his gain. Lee Dong Wook’s trademark charm raises even more excitement for his new transformation into a corrupt detective.

Wi Ha Joon will play the role of K, who is all about justice. He’s a hero of this generation who throws a fist at injustice without asking any question. Han Ji Eun brought to life her role as Hee Kyeom, a police lieutenant in the drug investigation unit. She gets intensely immersed in mysterious cases to look for solutions.

Cha Hak Yeon will be playing the role of Oh Kyung Tae, the youngest member of the anti-corruption investigation team who plays by the rules. Oh Kyung Tae has an affectionate and pure personality, but unintentionally gets swept up in an incident.

In addition to the four leads, actors Sung Ji Roo, Lee Joo Hyun, Cha Si Won, Kang Ae Shim, Kim Dae Gon, Im Ki Hong, and Lee Hwa Ryong also joined the cast lineup at the script reading session.

The actors showcased their amazing talent, as they flawlessly immersed themselves in their respective characters. In particular, Lee Dong Wook and Wi Ha Joon portrayed a new type of chemistry through the meeting between a corrupt detective and a hero full of justice. 'Bad and Crazy' is scheduled to premiere in December.

You can check out the pictures below:

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: tvN drama ‘Bad and Crazy’ confirms Lee Dong Wook, Han Ji Eun and Wi Ha Joon as cast

What are your thoughts? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.