Wi Ha Joon Quiz: How well do you know The Midnight Romance in Hagwon star?

Wi Ha Joon is currently appearing in the romance drama The Midnight Romance in Hagwon along with Jung Ryeo Won. Test your knowledge on the actor here.

By Moumita Chakraborty
Published on May 19, 2024  |  10:17 PM IST |  3.2K
Wi Ha Joon: tvN
Wi Ha Joon: tvN
Wi Ha Joon has impressed the audience with his excellent performances and talent time and again. From action-packed dramas to slow-burn romances; he has done it all. The actor has also been confirmed for the global series Squid Game Season 2 after his amazing performance in Season 1. Take the quiz on Wi Ha Joon below. 

More about Wi Ha Joon 

Wi Ha Joon made his debut with the movie Coin Locker Girl in 2015. He is well known for his roles in the films Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum, Shark: The Beginning, and Midnight. The actor also skyrocketed into global fame for his part in Squid Game. He has also been a part of popular dramas like Little Women, Something in the Rain 2018, Romance Is a Bonus Book, 18 Again and Worst of Evil. He is currently featuring in the drama The Midnight Romance in Hagwon alongside Jung Ryeo Won in which he plays a charming academic instructor. 

About The Author
Moumita Chakraborty

Moumita Chakraborty did her Master of Arts in Mass Communication and has been writing professionally since 2022. She is a

...

