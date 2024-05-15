Wi Ha Joon recreates his viral TWICE’s CHEER UP performance, later surprises fans with sultry dance moves; watch
Wi Ha Joon has recreated his viral performance on TWICE’s CHEER UP. Later, the actor also learned some sultry dance moves that surprised his fans. Watch here.
Wi Ha Joon is one of the top actors from South Korea, and he has been cementing his presence in the industry with his varied roles in K-dramas and movies. He is currently appearing as the lead in The Midnight Romance in Hagwon.
Wi Ha Joon recently recreated his viral CHEER UP dance on a YouTube show. Further taking it ahead, the actor, in a surprising motion, also learned some sultry dance moves.
Wi Ha Joon does his viral TWICE’s CHEER UP routine once again, learns sultry dance moves
On May 14, 2024, Wi Ha Joon appeared as a guest on Hong Seok Cheon’s show Jewel Box. The YouTube show is famous for revealing unknown secrets and seeing actors in their element.
On the show, Wi Ha Joon did his TWICE’s CHEER UP routine once again. It is to be noted that the Little Women actor went viral for performing on the same song years ago. So when he danced again on Jewel Box to CHEER UP, it was an unexpected remake.
Watch Wi Ha Joon recreating his popular TWICE’s CHEER UP routine here:
The hosts of the show were not done and surprised the fans by teaching Wi Ha Joon some sultry dance moves. The Bad and Crazy actor then performed those sultry dance moves, leaving fans breathless and astonished.
Watch Wi Ha Joon’s full interaction on Jewel Box here:
More about Wi Ha Joon
Wi Ha Joon has established himself as one of the top actors in the South Korean industry in the past few years. He marked his acting debut with the short film Peace in Them in 2012.
The actor has showcased his acting scale in versatile roles in K-dramas Bad and Crazy, Little Women, Squid Game, The Worst of Evil, and Gyeongseong Creature.
Wi Ha Joon has also given memorable performances in movies like Midnight and Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum.
Meanwhile, Wi Ha Joon has been winning hearts as Lee Joon Ho in the romance melodrama The Midnight Romance in Hagwon, co-starring alongside Jung Ryeo Won. The drama premiered on May 11 to soaring viewership numbers.
