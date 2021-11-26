Wi Ha Joon reveals his personal goals and expectations for 'Squid Game' season 2

In a recent interview and pictorial for The Star magazine, Wi Ha Joon talked about Season 2 of his hit survival drama series 'Squid Game,', expectations from his character in the new season and his personal goals. The handsome and talented actor skyrocketed to global stardom post his earnest performance in 'Squid Game', so much so that he made it to People magazine’s list of the '25 sexiest men on TV' despite the list focusing almost entirely on American TV.

Wi Ha Joon revealed that he hopes that his character Hwang Joon Ho finds his brother in season 2 and ask him what happened in the world altogether. For those uninitiated, Wi Ha Joon plays the character of Hwang Jun Ho, a police officer who sneaks into the game as a guard to find his missing brother. Hopefully, in the next season, he gets to portray a wider range of emotions and showcase his amazing versatility as an actor.

When asked about his personal goals, Wi Ha Joon humbly revealed that he wants people to always count on his acting and feel that he is a warm person and a solid actor. He further revealed that he wants to return the audience's love and do a better job.

Meanwhile, Wi Ha Joon has been reportedly roped in for a series called ‘K Project’. It is a drama about the dignity of humans and survival in this world. Previously, Park Seo Joon and Han So Hee were also approached for the drama which will reportedly begin filming in January 2022. Penned by writer Kang Eun Kyung of the famous ‘Dr. Romantic’ series and director Jung Dong Yoon of ‘Stove League’, ‘K Project’, is set in a time when people must strive hard for achieving the smallest of happiness. Putting their lives on the line with their human rights stolen at the drop of a hat, this project was earlier known as ‘Gyeongseong Creature’.

