Wi Ha Joon thanks former co star Lee Jong Suk for sending THIS gift on the sets of 'Bad and Crazy'

On November 22, Wi Ha Joon shared a photo of a coffee truck that Lee Jong Suk had sent to the set of his upcoming drama 'Bad and Crazy.' The banner at the top reads, "Superstar Wi Ha Joon, hwaiting! Genius actor Wi Ha Joon. Cheers to Wi Ha Joon and the ‘Bad and Crazy’ team"!

Wi Ha Joon was so moved by this kind gesture that he immediately took to his official SNS to thank Lee Jong Suk. He shared that he was moved by this surprise during filming and wants to express his sincere thank you to superstar Lee Jong Suk! He shared that he gained strength from Lee Jong Suk's present. He also wrote a message in English saying - 'Thank you so much, my bro'. The two actors formerly worked together in the drama 'Romance Is a Bonus Book,' wherein Lee Jong Suk's Cha Eun Ho and Wi Ha Joon's Ji Seo Joon have a turbulent relationship related to the conspiracy behind famous author Kang Byeong-jun's retirement and their feelings for Kang Dan-i (Lee Na Young).

Lee Jong Suk will star in the upcoming legal drama 'Big Mouse', co-starring Girls’ Generation’s YoonA. The drama will premiere in 2022.

Wi Ha Joon is currently filming the upcoming drama 'Bad and Crazy,' which is being directed and written by the same team behind OCN’s hit drama 'The Uncanny Counter.' It also stars Lee Dong Wook, Han Ji Eun, Cha Hak Yeon, and more. Lee Dong Wook and Wi Ha Joon will reportedly guest on tvN's 'Amazing Saturday' sometime mid-December to promote 'Bad and Crazy'. This will mark Wi Ha Joon's debut on 'Amazing Saturday'. The drama will premiere on December 17.

