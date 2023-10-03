Wi Ha Joon to play academic instructor in Something in the Rain directors’s next romance drama Graduation

Wi Ha Joon is a talented actor who has impressed us with his acting skills in previous projects. On October 3 it was confirmed that the actor would be starring in the comedy romance drama Graduation which will tell the stories of the daily life of academicians.

Wi Ha Joon confirmed to star in Graduation

Actor Wi Ha Joon was confirmed as a cast member of the drama Graduation which will start with its production soon. He will be playing the role of Lee Jun Ho who received academic support from the academy and earned an elite badge. He was popular back in school because of his witty and assertive personality. Even as Lee Jun Ho becomes an adult, his academy teacher who was his first love still remains the object of his affection.

Graduation’s director, cast and summary

Graduation will tell the day-to-day lives and love stories of academy teachers. The protagonist Lee Jun Ho was a hardworking student who wanted to enter into the best university and get a good job at a big company. As an adult, he leaves his job at a good company and joins the academy as an assistant teacher. Romance blossoms between a senior teacher and a novice teacher.

The drama would be directed by Ahn Pan Seok who has famously directed One Spring Night, Something in the Rain, Heard It Through the Grapevine and Secret Affair. In July, it was reported that actor Jung Ryeo Won has been offered the part of the female lead and the actor is considering the role.

More about Wee Ha Joon

Wee Ha Joon made his debut with the movie Coin Locker Girl in 2015. He is well known for his roles in the films Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum, Shark: The Beginning, and Midnight. The actor also skyrocketed into global fame for his part in Squid Game. He has also been a part of popular dramas like Little Women, Something in the Rain 2018, Romance Is a Bonus Book and 18 Again. Currently, his latest drama The Worst of Evil with Ji Chang Wook, Lim Se Mi and Bibi is streaming on Disney+.

