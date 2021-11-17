Wi Ha Joon uses sinister methods in his quest for justice in upcoming drama 'Bad and Crazy'

Fresh updates on Wi Ha Joon on a Wednesday? Yes, please. In the newly released stills, Wi Ha Joon has transformed into the crazy helmeted man K, who is all about justice. K wears an esoteric smile despite being drenched in petroleum while standing in the middle of a scene. True to his character, he exudes an unpredictable and crazy air. In another still, K threatens someone by holding up a lighter, looking as if he’ll set the place on fire any second.

K believes that he exists to bring justice to the corrupt world. He uses sinister and questionable methods in his quest for justice. The first person he has selected to bring justice upon is the corrupt detective Soo Yeol, played by Lee Dong Wook, who exists above the criminals. It will be riveting to watch the redemption story and teamwork displayed by K and Soo Yeol, as K, who dreams of being a hero of justice, clashes with the success-driven detective Soo Yeol at every corner.

Wi Ha Joon shared that his character K uses fists before words but has only good intentions at heart. He is over-flowing with justice, refreshingly honest and even cute at times! He also shared that he cut his hair short, trained hard and prepared for the numerous action scenes. He also expressed excitement in doing comedy and shared that he put thought, research, and practice into K. 'Bad and Crazy' will premiere on December 17 at 10:40 pm KST (7.10 pm IST) following the conclusion of 'Happiness.'

You can check out the photos below:

