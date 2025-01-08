Wi Ha Joon visits Son Ye Jin on Can’t Help It filming set to show support, brings along coffee truck gift
Wi Ha Joon reunites with Something in the Rain co-star Son Ye Jin in a recent social media update. Check it out inside.
Son Ye Jin receives a special surprise on the set of her upcoming film, Can’t Help It, from none other than Wi Ha Joon. The actress’ on-screen sibling from Something in the Rain visited her to showcase his support. With bright smiles, both actors posed for a picture that fans are fawning over on social media platforms.
On January 8, 2024, Son Ye Jin took to Instagram to share a picture of herself alongside Wi Ha Joon. In the caption, she wrote that Wi Ha Joon visited the set to show his support, providing much-needed encouragement. The gesture was deeply appreciated, and gratitude was expressed repeatedly for his kindness. Wi Ha Joon left a comment on the post with, “Hwaiting, noona,” cheering for her upcoming project.
Wi Ha Joon and Son Je Jin were previously co-stars in the 2018 K-drama Something in the Rain, playing the role of brother and sister. The plot follows the story of two individuals becoming romantically involved after spending time together, and Jung Hae In played the lead male character. Wi Ha Joon and Son Ye Jin are also labelmates and are currently signed together at MSteam Entertainment.
The plot of Can’t Help It revolves around an office worker who is abruptly fired and embarks on a desperate journey to secure a new job to protect his family and keep their home. Apart from Son Ye Jin, this suspenseful thriller features a star-studded cast, including Lee Byung Hun, Park Hee Soon, Lee Sung Min, Yeom Hye Ran, Cha Seung Won, and Yoo Yeon Seok.
Wi Ha Joon recently appeared in Squid Game season 2 alongside Lee Jung Jae, Lee Byung Hun, Gong Yoo, BIGBANG’s T.O.P and more. It instantly became one of the most-watched series following its much-anticipated premiere.
ALSO READ: IU and Byeon Woo Seok’s upcoming romance K-drama Wife of a 21st Century Prince set to air late 2025; report