Into The Wild with Bear Grylls & Ajay Devgn Review: Singham star's sea survival adventure is 'buoyant'

It is believed that 'only those who risk going too far can find out how far they can go' and for Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn, the limit of his adventurous side was put to test in a new episode of Into The Wild with Bear Grylls on discovery+. When the biggest action hero meets the world's most adventurous explorer, sparks are bound to fly and stakes are expected to be high. And, that is exactly what the latest episode offers to the audience with the bonus of getting to know the star up close and personal.

As Ajay and Bear get off the grid in the middle of the Indian ocean, the episode gets quite an exciting start. We get to see Ajay and Bear tread through the high seas carefully and make sure they do everything to be found at the remote island. From making an 'SOS' sign to swimming towards the only chance of survival, we get to see Ajay getting a taste of adventure like never before off the screen. As his crash course in survival begins with Bear, we see the Singham star reflect on his own journey and get candid.

From challenging himself to find basic items like food and water on a deserted island in the Indian Ocean to making a makeshift and almost unreliable raft to save himself, Ajay is seen being pushed to the limits on his adventure with Bear. But not even for a second, it feels that the actor is losing his calm. And Bear does his bit to keep him going by showing him special clips and messages from all his close ones including Rohit Shetty, Anil Kapoor and his wife Kajol. What gives Ajay's sea adventure depth is how we hear him opening up about losing his father and talking about his kids Yug and Nysa.

Amid all this, Ajay bravely takes on every challenge that the Indian Ocean throws at him and learns to survive with the bare minimum. The exciting part is seeing him come face to face with his 'OCD' at a deserted island. While his survival skills are honed and the superstar seems 'happy', the viewers certainly can be assured of an exciting 50-minutes up close and personal session with Ajay and Bear. Now, does Ajay's makeshift raft actually survive the wrath of the Indian Ocean? Well, for that you'll have to watch the episode on the discovery+ app. As for the superstar's time on the adventure, it is 'buoyant' to keep you entertained and sail through!

