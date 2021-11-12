Into The Wild with Bear Grylls & Vicky Kaushal Review: URI star's sea adventure is packed with Josh so high

They say 'Thinking will not overcome fear but action will' and that is exactly what Vicky Kaushal was in for when he stepped out of his seaplane and joined famous adventurist Bear Grylls in the wild. In a new episode of discovery+ show Into the Wild with Bear Grylls, we get to see India's heartthrob, Vicky Kaushal head out in the middle of the Indian ocean to learn to survive with the bare minimum and conquer his fears. The journey for Vicky, like many other celebs who graced the show, was not quite easy. But, with Josh 'so high', the URI actor begins his adventure with Bear.

From swimming to a swamp full of mangroves to rubbing mud all over his body, Vicky is seen doing all that Bear tells him will help in surviving in the middle of nowhere. As a diligent student, Vicky is seen learning while experiencing every bit of scary adventures in a secluded swamp of an island. What he gets as a bonus for taking on one fear at a time is a special message from his loved ones including his dad Sham Kaushal, filmmaker Karan Johar and actress Kiara Advani.

With each of the messages, Vicky opens up about his life and what he learnt from his dad's hustles as an action director. Bear and he even get onto discussing his status of 'most eligible bachelor' tag, to which the URI actor is completely oblivious. Vicky also shares how he left engineering to pursue acting and shares a secret about predicting his own future in films six years ahead of time, In all this, Vicky's earnesty is what shines through. Despite his hesitancy, we even see him do the unthinkable by relishing a special and raw treat at sea to survive with Bear. Spoiler alert, You better keep your stomachs strong for this one!

In the end, we finally get to see how Vicky bravely takes on his fear of deep sea water and comes out victorious in the end. With vulnerability, the fear and josh 'so high', Vicky braves it all and manages to entertain all the while in the episode that lasts over 40 minutes. It certainly makes for a fun watch that is unmissable for all those who adore the URI actor. The journey and all the dangers that Vicky takes on with Bear in the wild is quite worth your time. You can watch the episode on the discovery+ app.

