Will actress Jung Yoo Jin join the cast of The Bride of Black?

The "W" star is in talks to join the cast of "The Bride of Black".

On June 17, a drama official revealed that actress Jung Yoo Jin, also called Eugene Jung, will play Jin Yoo Hee in the upcoming Netflix Korean series The Bride of Black. Though not long after, an official from her agency, FNC Entertainment, made an official statement that no decision has been made regarding her appearance. The Bride of Black is centered on upper-class marriage information companies. Spanning across 8 episodes, the series is a realistic satire that focuses on the process of people choosing their desires and believing that it is love.

Jin Yoo Hee, the role offered to Jung Yoo Jin, is a lawyer in the legal team of a large corporation that desires to be among the top. She is a femme fatale with a beautiful figure and a deadly air around her.

Jung Yoo Jin has shown good performance in dramas Heard It Through the Grapevine, W, Something in the Rain, Still 17, Romance Is a Bonus Book and Catch the Ghost.

Currently, actors Kim Hee Sun, Lee Hyun Wook, and Cha Ji Yeon have joined the cast of The Bride of Black. The Netflix series, directed by Lee Geun Young, will soon finish casting and start filming.

