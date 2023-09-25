Will Addison Rae feature in music video for BTS' Jungkook's single 3D with Jack Harlow? Netizens suspect

BTS' Jungkook recently announced his upcoming solo single's release date. Fans have been extremely excited ever since the announcement was made. Many believe that social media personality Addison Rae will appear in Jungkook's music video for the single 3D. The BTS fans believe that this could happen after they saw Addison Rae's Instagram stories.

Will Addison Rae feature in the music video for BTS' Jungkook'sMV?

On September 24, the BTS maknae confirmed his solo comeback with the single 3D featuring the American musician Jack Harlow. Jungkook recently gave a splendid performance at the Global Citizen Festival which took place in New York City. Addison Rae shared a story and captioned it, "Love you nyc". Addison Rae had posted another story on her social media account about Jungkook. The Euphoria singer was seen enjoying it during a RUN BTS episode. Addison Rae captioned her story saying, "Jungkook knows best". Following this was another one where she was seen enjoying the ice cream with her song I Got It Bad. Many fans were caught by surprise as they did not see Addison Rae talking about Jungkook coming.

This has led to many speculations among the fans regarding Jungkook and Addison Rae's possible collaboration for the music video of 3D. They believe that the American star might appear in the music video of Jungkook. Fans on the X app (formerly Twitter) shared their thoughts on these rumors. However, nothing has been confirmed by either of the artists or by BIGHIT MUSIC.

Jungkook's solo single 3D featuring Jack Harlow

Jungkook has been taking over the internet with his upcoming solo single 3D. He caught fans off guard by suddenly announcing his comeback. What surprised fans the most was the collaboration between Jack Harlow and Jungkook. The BTS fans have been swooning over the concept photos and teaser films dropped by the agency previously. 3D featuring Jack Harlow is scheduled to release on September 29 at 1 PM KST.

About Addison Rae

Addison Rae is a 22-year-old social media personality who grew to fame on the short video app TikTok and has around 88 million followers on the platform. She is one of the most followed influencers on TikTok. In 2021, she signed with Atlantic Records and made her debut as a singer with her single Obsessed. In the same year, Addison Rae also took on the main lead role in the Netflix film He's All That, marking her acting debut.

