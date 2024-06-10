Will all BTS members gather together on Jin's military discharge day? HYBE shares first comment

BIGHIT MUSIC has responded to rumors of a BTS reunion for Jin's discharge from the military, expressing difficulty in confirming the news. Jin, scheduled for discharge on the 12th, will hold a solo fan event as part of the 2024 FESTA on the 13th, including a light hug with fans per his request.

On June 10, reports surfaced suggesting that BTS members might reunite for Jin's military discharge. However, an official from BIGHIT MUSIC, BTS' agency, remained cautious, stating to Star News, "It is difficult to confirm" the reunion plans.

According to reports, all six members of the septet had applied for vacation to reunite for Jin's military discharge. Reports also claimed that though there won't be an official discharge ceremony to avoid safety concerns, similar to Jin's enlistment, the members plan to gather privately in Seoul to celebrate Jin's return, avoiding congestion at his unit.

Meanwhile, Jin, who enlisted as an active-duty soldier on December 13, 2023, is set to be discharged on the 12th. Following his return, he's scheduled to hold a solo fan event as part of the 2024 FESTA in Seoul's Songpa Gu on the 13th. The event will feature a special Greeting session, including a light hug with Jin upon his request, and will last approximately three hours.

More details about BTS members’ military journeys so far

As Jin's impending return from military service on June 12 draws near, BTS members continue to exemplify their commitment to their country. Earlier this year, SUGA embarked on basic training at the Nonsang Army Training Centre while also serving as a social worker. V was recently spotted performing patrolling duties as a part of ROK's special defense team after graduating as an elite trainee alongside RM in January 2024.

Meanwhile, Jimin and Jungkook are reportedly serving in the 5th Infantry Division alongside Jin, while J-Hope fulfills his duty as an assistant drill instructor, set to complete his service by October 2024.

With anticipation building for their 2025 reunion, fans eagerly await a revitalized BTS, inspired by their members' unwavering dedication and commitment to their military responsibilities.

