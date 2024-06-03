'Will always stay as 9': Kep1er's Yeseo tears up during Kep1going On press show as group restructures with seven members

Kep1er members extended their contracts with their agency to continue their activities a s group. But Yeseo and Mashiro will be parting ways after their upcoming concert and Kep1er will continue as a seven-member group. During a recent event, Yeseo got emotional and shared her feelings.

Kep1er's Yeseo breaks down during Kep1going On press show

Kep1er made their comeback on June 3 with their first full-length album. During the press event, Yeseo teared up as she expressed her feelings. She said, that she hoped everyone remembers that they are nine sisters.

On May 31, WAKEONE and SWING Entertainment had announced that Kep1er's Yujin, Xiaoting, Chaehyun, Dayeon, Hikaru, Huening Bahiyyih, and Youngeun have renewed their contracts and extended their group promotions. Therefore, the group would continue as a seven-member group after the project term expires.

They revealed that after discussions, Mashiro and Yeseo have decided to conclude group activities after their upcoming concert. They expressed their gratitude towards the two members and promised to support their future endeavors. Yeseo and Mashiro will be returning to their own agencies after the promotion of the latest album is finished.

More about Kep1er

Girls Plaanet 999 is a 2021 K-pop reality survival show through which the girl group Kep1er was formed. Members include Kim Chahyun, Huening Bahiyyih, Choi Yujin, Kim Dayeon, Seo Youngeun, Kang Yeseo, Hikaru Ezaki, Mashiro Sakamoto, and Shen Xiaoting.

The group made its debut in January 2022 with its first EP, First Impact, and the main track, Wa Da Da. The group also took part in Queendom season 2 along with other teams and soloists like WSJN, LOONA, Brave Girls, HYOLYN, and VIVIZ. Yeseo was the youngest of all the contestants who participated in the contest. Kep1er finished at the 5th spot.