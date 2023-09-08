Will Anupam Tripathi make cameo in Squid Game 2? Fans wonder as he reunites with co-actor Lee Jung Jae

Squid Game star Anupam Tripathi reunited with Lee Jung Jae. In a recently shared social media post, the actor revealed he met his senior once again. The actor was seen hugging Lee Jung Jae and expressed his gratitude for him. Read below to know more about the two co-stars.

Will Anupam Tripathi make a cameo in Squid Game 2?

The outstanding Korean drama received worldwide recognition as millions of viewers tuned in to watch the show in 2021. Fans were happy to see the cast of the drama together once again. On September 8, the Indian actor took to social media to share the reunion moment with the Hunt actor. Anupam Tripathi and Lee Jung Jae were seen smiling and laughing, while the former hugged the latter. He captioned this post saying, "As always, it is beautiful to meet and share some joyful moments with the beautiful senior Lee Jung Jae". According to the post, it seemed like the two met a day before. While fans rejoiced in the comments seeing them together, many fans in the comment section asked about his appearance in Squid Game season 2. However, only Lee Jung Jae was revealed in the cast lineup of the survival drama, previously by Netflix.

About Squid Game

Squid Game stars Lee Jung Jae, Wi Ha Joon, Cho Sung Woo, Lee Byung Hun, Anupam Tripathi, Jung Ho Yeon, Lee Yoo Mi, and many more. It was based on the lives of people who were in desperate need of big money, they risked their lives in order to win the big amount of 45.6 billion KRW (approximately 38 million USD). Anupam Tripathi played the role of Abdul Ali, a Pakistani character who participated in the survival program with Lee Jung Jae's character Seong Gi Hun.

The drama is making a comeback with the 2nd season and revealed the star-studded lineup on June 30. It will feature Im Siwan, Kang Ha Neul, Park Gyu Young, former BIGBANG member T.O.P, Park Sung Hoon, former IZ*ONE member Jo Yu Ri, Lee David, Kim Ae Sin, Won Ji An, Lee Jin Wook, Kim David. Wi Ha Joon, Lee Byung Hun, and Lee Jung Jae will also return this season. The process has begun and It is expected to premiere in 2024.

