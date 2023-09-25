Will BABYMONSTER debut without Ahyeon? Rumors arise after only 6 members spotted at BLACKPINK's concert

Speculation is growing among fans about YG Entertainment's upcoming girl group, BABYMONSTER, potentially debuting without Ahyeon. This rumor gained traction when only six members were seen at BLACKPINK's recent concert, and fans noted Ahyeon's absence in BABYMONSTER's recent activities.

YG Entertainment had been gearing up to debut a new girl group named BABYMONSTER, marking the company's first girl group in seven years following the debut of BLACKPINK in 2016. The lineup for this highly anticipated group was determined through a survival show, resulting in the selection of members Ruka, Pharita, Asa, Ahyeon, Haram, Rora, and Chikita.

Recently, rumors have surfaced regarding the debut of BABYMONSTER, specifically the possibility that Ahyeon may not be part of the lineup. These speculations arose when only six members were seen at BLACKPINK's BORN PINK World Tour finale concert, where they came to show their support.

Notably, Ahyeon, who had been confirmed as a member of BABYMONSTER during their survival program, was the only one absent from the event. Concerned fans quickly spread these rumors online, expressing their worries that Ahyeon might not debut with the group.

It's worth mentioning that Ahyeon had previously garnered widespread acclaim from viewers worldwide for her exceptional performance of Dangerously during the 7th episode of BABYMONSTER's survival program, Last Evaluation.

BABYMONSTER, also known as Baemon, is a seven-member girl group signed under YG Entertainment. The group consists of Ruka, Pharita, Asa, Ahyeon, Haram, Rora, and Chiquita, representing diverse nationalities including Korean, Japanese, and Thai.

BABYMONSTER was formed through a rigorous selection process that involved screening numerous applicants who aspired to become YG Entertainment trainees. The culmination of this process was showcased in a reality show called Last Evaluation, where the final lineup was determined with the assistance of Yang Hyun Suk, the founder of YG Entertainment, along with AKMU’s Lee Su Hyun, Winner’s Kang Seung Yoon, and Lee Seung Hoon.

Even prior to their official debut, BABYMONSTER has been creating a buzz with their pre-debut single titled Dream. This pre-debut track was released on May 14, 2023, and its official music video has already garnered over 50 million views on YouTube. BABYMONSTER marks YG Entertainment's third girl group following 2NE1 and BLACKPINK.

