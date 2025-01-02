Will BIGBANG hold special event for 20th anniversary? Taeyang shares possible 2026 plans

BIGBANG, also synonymously known as the Kings of K-pop will be completing their 20th anniversary in 2026. Taeyang has recently revealed that to celebrate the milestone, the group will be holding special events for the fans. The present members have come together in 2024 for the first time in many years for the song HOME SWEET HOME.

On December 31, 2024, BIGBANG’s Taeyang appeared at CNN’s New Year’s Eve special broadcast and spoke about the group. During the conversation, it was revealed that BIGBANG will be completing 20 years in the industry in 2026. To celebrate their 20th anniversary, Taeyang revealed that he will be holding a special event with his fans along with the band members.

Previously, G-Dragon also mentioned about the group’s upcoming 20th anniversary and that he would love to do something to mark that special day. Although there are only three members in the group currently, G-Dragon, Taeyang and Daesung, it is expected that T.O.P, who left the group in 2023.

BIGBANG revolutionized the music industry with their innovative sound and charismatic performances. The group is credited with helping to spread the Hallyu Wave worldwide and turning K-pop into a global phenomenon. They were one of the first K-pop groups to break into the Billboard charts, paving the way for other groups in the industry.

G-Dragon and Taeyang also recently appeared as guests on Daesang’s YouTube talk show, ZIP Daesang. Fans were extremely excited about the episode as it was the first time that all three members appeared together since 2017.

On November 23, 2024, BIGBANG made their long-awaited stage comeback after 9 years at the MAMA Awards held at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka, Japan. The performance kicked off with G-Dragon, who took the stage to perform his latest release, POWER, marking his solo comeback after 7 years.

Shortly after, he was joined by Taeyang and Daesung for a BIGBANG reunion. The group performed their iconic hit, BANG BANG BANG and their newest release, HOME SWEET HOME, which was dropped just a day earlier, on November 22, 2024.

