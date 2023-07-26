Will BLACKPINK stay with YG Entertainment? Agency focuses all efforts amid contract expiration countdown

BLACKPINK, the prominent K-pop group, has achieved massive success in recent years under the management of YG Entertainment. With their contract set to expire in 2023, fans eagerly await news about the group's future. Rumors surrounding the contract renewal have surfaced, leaving fans both hopeful and anxious.

Contract expiry and uncertain renewal

BLACKPINK, comprising four members, debuted in 2016 and has remained under YG Entertainment since their inception. Their current contract is slated to expire in 2023. However, the exact details of the contract renewal negotiations remain shrouded in uncertainty. As the expiration draws near, speculations about the members and YG Entertainment being far apart on contract terms have emerged, fueling the anticipation among fans.

Among the various rumors circulating, some reports suggested that Lisa, one of the BLACKPINK members, may consider leaving YG Entertainment. This has led to speculation that if any member departs, the group may face disbandment. While these rumors have been circulating, no official confirmation or denial has been provided by the members or the entertainment company.

YG Entertainment's stance and fans' mixed emotions

Considering BLACKPINK's immense success, YG Entertainment is keen on retaining the group under its label. BLACKPINK stands as the only distinct K-pop act associated with the company and reportedly contributes significantly, accounting for approximately 80% of the entertainment company's revenue. As a result, YG Entertainment is committed to utilizing all available resources to secure the contract renewal with BLACKPINK.

The impending contract renewal has stirred a mix of emotions among BLACKPINK's passionate fan base. While many fans hope for the group to continue their journey with YG Entertainment, some are intrigued by the possibility of BLACKPINK joining another label. The uncertainty surrounding the group's future has left fans divided in their expectations.

Blackpink's global success and the role of YG Entertainment

Over the years, BLACKPINK has achieved remarkable success on the international stage, with multiple Coachella appearances, successful collaborations, and world tours. YG Entertainment undoubtedly played a crucial role in catapulting the group to global stardom. However, criticisms have also been directed towards the company, with fans expressing concerns about its alleged controlling and toxic impact on the members' personal lives.



