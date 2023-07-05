Will BLACKPINK'S BORN PINK concert in Hanoi have only 14 songs? YG Entertainment clarifies

The playlist for BLACKPINK's upcoming BORN PINK concert in Vietnam has been leaked, causing confusion among netizens regarding the number of songs the group will perform. YG Entertainment has issued an official statement regarding BLACKPINK's forthcoming concerts in Vietnam.

Will BLACKPINK perform only 14 songs?

In an earlier announcement on June 26, YG Entertainment revealed that BLACKPINK would be holding their BORN PINK concerts at Hanoi's My Dinh National Stadium, a vast venue capable of accommodating more than 40,000 attendees. However, on July 4, recent speculation arose after an unidentified photo circulated online, claiming to disclose the concert's setlist, suggesting that BLACKPINK would be performing 14 songs during the shows.

What does YG Entertainment have to say?

YG Entertainment has dismissed the rumors surrounding the set list for BLACKPINK's Vietnam concerts, clarifying that the information circulating online is false. The agency affirmed that the concerts in Hanoi on July 29 and 30 will follow the same format as the rest of their tour, with performances starting at 7:30 p.m. local time.

Fans' reaction to the rumors

Fans expressed their dissatisfaction with the limited number of songs considering the high cost of tickets. Fans were also let down by the absence of individual solo performances by the members, in contrast to previous BLACKPINK concerts where they showcased solos and a greater variety of songs. Speculations were suggested that the listed songs might have been the ones requiring approval. Some individuals found it unfair to pay the same price for what they considered 'half a show' if that was indeed the finalized setlist. Many netizens were both puzzled and doubtful about the possibility of the setlist consisting of only thirteen songs. Another user explained as to why the songs needed to go through an approval process.

