Will BLACKPINK’s Jennie appear on Dua Lipa’s podcast At Your Service? Find Out

Jennie from the K-pop group BLACKPINK has been announced as a guest on Dua Lipa's podcast, ' At Your Service' for its third season. The announcement was made by the podcaster and Grammy award-winning singer herself. Ever since the announcement fans can't seem to hold their breath and are eagerly waiting for the show.

Is Jennie the first guest on 'At Your Service'?

The announcement was made on Spotify, where a preview of Jennie's voice was shared. In the preview, Jennie expressed her dream of introducing Korean music to a wider audience, as she has experienced living between two cultures. Both Dua Lipa and Jennie Kim seemed excited to be able to share the same space together after so long. However, apart from the singers, their fans and audience are equally enthusiastic. Fans of both idols have taken to social media to express their emotions.

Fans can't wait for Jennie's appearance

Fans were thrilled by the news and eagerly anticipated the upcoming podcast episode featuring Jennie and Dua Lipa. The two artists have had a strong bond ever since their collaboration for the hit single 'Kiss and Make Up'. They have been seen together on numerous occasions. Also, it is a no-brainer that Jennie is a die-hard fan of Dua Lipa and has attended several of her concerts. This collaboration has been highly desired, especially since Dua Lipa had expressed her interest in having Jennie on her podcast from the beginning. Initially, there were obstacles due to opposition from Jennie's agency, YG Entertainment.

Dua Lipa's podcast, 'At Your Service' is known for its captivating interviews with prominent personalities, providing valuable insights, practical advice, and recommendations. Previous seasons have featured notable guests such as Edward Enninful, Elton John, Russell Brand, CL, Megan Thee Stallion, Olivier Rousteing, Dan Levy, Min Jin Lee, Bryan Stevenson, Trevor Noah, Dita Von Teese, and Monica Lewinsky. This season will also feature artists like Penn Badgley. Billie Eilish and many others.

