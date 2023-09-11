Will BLACKPINK's Rosé and Taylor Swift collaborate? Latter invites K-pop singer to New York party

BLACKPINK member Rosé was seen coming out of the studio where mega-star and icon Taylor Swift was also spotted. The clips of the two artists leaving the same studio went viral on the internet leading to speculations. Many fans believe that the two singers are planning on a collaboration.

Will BLACKPINK's Rosé and Taylor Swift collaborate?

The Pink Venom singer was previously seen in the city of New York from her brand endorsing events and other overseas schedules. On September 11, she was spotted coming out of the studio with Taylor Swift and fans rejoiced at this moment. The speculation among the fans regarding their collaboration started to swirl around the internet, as they believed the two would make a powerful team for a song. However, later, a Korean media outlet reported that Rosé and Taylor Swift were not collaborating. According to reports, The On The Ground singer attended the party on September 9 at the recording studio as she was invited by Taylor Swift. Many other stars like Hailey Williams, Sabrine Carpenter, Jack Antonaff, Cara Delevingne, Sadie Sink, Gracy Abrahms, and Margareta Qualley. A music insider revealed that they were just attending the party and the artists were not collaborating.

BLACKPINK's achievement

Two of BLACKPINK's albums, BORN PINK and THE ALBUM have reached over 2 billion Spotify streams globally, a remarkable milestone. BLACKPINK is the only girl group in history to have achieved this feat. BORN PINK and THE ALBUM became the fastest albums ever released by a girl group to achieve this amazing achievement. It also became the first album by a K-pop girl group to accumulate 2 billion listens on Spotify surpassing UK girl band Little Mix's Glory Days and American band Fifth Harmony's 7/27 within 17 months of its release.

BLACKPINK's recent activities

Meanwhile, the maknae of the group is gearing up for her performance at the Crazy Horse Paris art theater from September 28-30. Lisa will perform on the classic cabaret songs inducing much excitement among the fans.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK dominates iTunes charts in 30 regions globally with THE GIRLS game OST