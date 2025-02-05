Will BLACKPINK's Rosé break Mariah Carey's iconic Billboard record? Bruno Mars collab APT heads towards new milestone

Popular K-pop idol Rosé took the internet by storm with her hit track APT. featuring Oscar-winning artist Bruno Mars. The track, released on October 18 last year, took Rosé to a new career high and boasted her global fame. She is now just one week away from shattering Mariah Carey's Billboard record. Read to know about it.

The BLACKPINK member dominated several US-exclusive charts and reached several milestones with APT., and is headed towards a new global achievement. Her collaborative track with Bruno Mars is threatening Mariah Carey’s iconic chart-topping Christmas legacy, All I Want for Christmas Is You. APT. from Rosé's debut solo studio album, rosie is currently featuring in the Billboard Global Exclusive US chart for the 14th week. With that it has equalled Mariah Carey’s R&B Christmas track's record.

In a remarkable feat, APT. has achieved the record-breaking milestone within a year, surpassing Mariah Carey's four-year reign. Rosé's lead single from rosie, released just over three months ago, is now headed towards potentially dethroning the American artist's holiday classic on the Billboard chart. If APT. manages to stay strong in the chart for another week, it will create history as the all-time longest-standing song in the US chart.

The achievement will also make her the first-ever K-pop artist to do so. APT. is not just part of the chart, but also among the top 5 in its Hot 100 list for two consecutive weeks now. Last week, Rosé became the first female K-pop artist to make it to the top 3 of Billboard’s Hot 100 list, and has held its spot this week as well. The groovy track about a Korean drinking game, APT., also features at No. 1 in the Global 200 chart.

Additionally, she also set a new record as the highest-charting K-pop act on Billboard's Pop Airplay Chart last week, tracking the song's popularity on US radio. The successful collaboration with Bruno Mars also fetched her several prestigious awards, including Song of the Year at the Asia Artist Awards, and she is also nominated in the Best Music Video category for the upcoming iHeartRadio Music Awards.