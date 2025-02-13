Will Bloodhounds' Woo Do Hwan join Crash Landing on You star Hyun Bin for Disney+ show Made in Korea? What we know

Woo Do Hwan is reportedly in talks to join the star-studded cast of the highly anticipated drama Made in Korea, a series that is already generating major buzz. If confirmed, Woo Do Hwan would take on the role of Baek Ki Tae’s younger brother, a key character in the show. His addition to the cast has fans eagerly awaiting more details about his involvement.

Made in Korea is set in the politically charged 1970s, a period marked by intense social and economic change in South Korea. The drama will center around the story of Baek Ki Tae, played by Hyun Bin, a man whose ruthless ambition for wealth and power drives him to extreme lengths. As he becomes a major player in the nation’s underworld, he faces fierce opposition from Jang Gun Young, portrayed by Jung Woo Sung, a dedicated prosecutor who is willing to sacrifice everything, including his own life, to take down Baek Ki Tae and expose his crimes.

Other confirmed key cast members include Won Ji An, Seo Eun Soo, Cho Yeo Jeong, and Jung Sung Il, all of whom are expected to play significant roles in the complex story. Moreover, the series is directed by the acclaimed Woo Min Ho, who has a reputation for creating intense, thought-provoking films. Woo Min Ho is best known for his work on movies like Inside Men, The Man Standing Next, and Harbin, which are all known for their gripping plots and complex characters.

Furthermore, Made in Korea will be released in 2025 through Disney+. Fans are not only excited about the first season but also about reports suggesting that a second season is already in the works. While the release dates for Season 1 have not yet been confirmed, the buzz surrounding the show is growing, and expectations are high.

For Woo Do Hwan’s fans, the news of his potential involvement has sparked immense excitement and they are eagerly anticipating an official confirmation of his involvement in Made in Korea. The actor has a strong fan base thanks to his roles in dramas such as Mr. Plankton, Bloodhounds, The King: Eternal Monarch, and Tempted and his casting in Made in Korea would be a major highlight of his career.