Will Brave Girls continue to use group name? Minyoung, Yujeong, Eunji and Yuna sign with Warner Music Korea

Warner Music Korea has announced that the four members of Brave Girls, namely Minyoung, Yujeong, Eunji, and Yuna, have signed exclusive contracts with the agency.

In a statement, Warner Music Korea said, 'We have come to an agreement with the members while prioritizing full-group activities.' They also revealed that a new group name is currently being discussed in various directions, indicating that the group may undergo a rebranding as they continue their journey under the new label.

Fans of the group have expressed their excitement and anticipation for their upcoming activities under Warner Music Korea. With their new label, full-group deal, and potential rebranding, Brave Girls are set to embark on the next chapter of their journey, and fans can't wait to see what they have in store.

Following the announcement, Minyoung took to Instagram to express her gratitude to their fans and hinted at their upcoming return as a group in the summer of 2023. She wrote, 'We are preparing with the aim of greeting [fans] in the soon-approaching 2023 summer, and we will greet everyone with even better music and new sides of us. I am so grateful to the many fans who were sad and waited news of us following the report of our disbandment.'

Brave Girls made their debut in 2011 with five members. However, the group went through a reorganization in 2016, adding second-generation members Minyoung, Yujeong, Eunji, and Yuna. Despite their talent, the group struggled to gain recognition and had to face intense competition.

In 2021, Brave Girls experienced an unexpected resurgence with their 2017 song 'Rollin',' which quickly gained popularity and climbed the charts. The song's success brought the group to the forefront of the industry and gained them a large following both in South Korea and internationally.

The group's recent success story has captured the hearts of many fans. Their rise to fame in 2021 with the song 'Rollin’ is seen as a testament to their hard work and perseverance, inspiring many people to pursue their dreams despite the odds.

