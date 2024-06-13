BTS has been the talk of the town for the last couple of days since their 11th anniversary is coming up. Moreover, one of the beloved members, Jin has also been discharged from the military. However, their possible participation in the upcoming movie, Despicable Me 4 has created a frenzy among fans.

BTS speculated to perform a song in the upcoming movie Despicable 4

On June 13, 2024, fans have spotted a rather interesting poster on the streets of L.A involving the K-op group BTS. Several posters are seen around the walls of the city which reads ‘BTS DM4’ inside a heart. Fans have deciphered the cryptic poster and came to the conclusion that it is being hinted that BTS will be performing a song in Despicable Me 4. Moreover, the posters are also printed in purple, which is associated with the group for the term Borahe coined by V meaning, ‘I purple you’.

To confirm the speculations, at the end of the poster it is written as “Despicable Me 4 ⓒ 2024 Universal City Studios LLC. BTS ⓒ BIGHIT MUSIC & HYBE. All Rights Reserved.” which strongly suggests that the collaboration is indeed true and the only confirmation fans await is from BIGHIT.

Possible collaboration of BTS with Pharrell Williams

Furthermore, it is also being speculated as a possible collaboration between the group and Pharrell Williams. The singer-songwriter previously produced and performed the hit song Happy for Despicable Me 2. The artist has been listed as one of the producers for the upcoming movie, so it is possible for a collaboration with the boy band. Pharrell Williams had previously appeared together with RM or Kim Namjoon, the leader of BTS for a magazine interview.

BTS is a South Korean K-pop band that consists of seven members: RM, Suga, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, V, and J-hope. Six members except Jin are currently serving in the military for their mandatory enlistment. The group is celebrating its 11th debut anniversary on July 13, 2024, with a two-week celebration called FESTA where Jin will be holding a special event to meet the fans.

Watch the music video for Happy

