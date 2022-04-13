Will BTS be exempted from the military: Decision to be made by the end of April?

On April 13, it was reported that a decision was to be made about BTS’ mandatory military service within the month by the National Assembly. The talk regarding BTS’ military and if they will be exempted from the service has been going on for a long time. Fans as well as the whole world seems to be interested in knowing if the seven BTS members will be allowed to be exempted from their service.

Seong Il Jong, secretary of the People's Power of the National Assembly's National Defense Committee said that it has been discussed that the decision is to be sped up and review has to be done quickly. BTS has been considered for a special case in regards to their military service. He has said that a decision will be taken as soon as possible as is the will of the government.

A National Assembly has been scheduled for April and just recently HYBE CCO as well as member Jin expressed their views on the matter. They revealed that the BTS members have left the decision in the hands of their company and that the uncertainty has made it difficult for them to plan the days ahead.

Seong Il Jong has also pointed out how Grammy Awards have not been included in the contests that are considered among the achievements allowing people to receive a military exemption.

