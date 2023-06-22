Will BTS' Jimin attend Kim Jones' Dior show for Paris Fashion Week? Find out

BTS' Jimin got invited to the Dior Summer 2024 Men collection event in Paris. The event marks Kim Jones' 5th year at Dior, the question is will Jimin attend the event or not?

Jimin received an invitation to the Dior event

On June 22, BTS member Jimin received an invitation to the Dior event in Paris. He took to Instagram to share the invitation sent to him and tagged Dior as well as Mr. Kim Jones. Fans wonder if Jimin will attend the event or not since the event takes place on June 23, 2023, at 3 pm in Paris and there are no reports of Jimin leaving South Korea yet. According to the reports, this Dior event celebrates Mr. Kim Jones' 5th anniversary at Dior. Fans speculate he might not attend the event and they believe he will be preparing for fellow group member Suga's concert in Seoul, to show his support. Although Jimin has made a post regarding the invitation there is no confirmation if he will attend the event or stay in South Korea for Suga's D-DAY TOUR concert.

About Jimin

Born in the city of Busan, Jimin is one of the youngest members of the K-pop sensation BTS. Jimin recently released his first solo debut album called FACE with the title song Like Crazy on March 24, 2023. The name of the pre-release single from FACE, SET ME FREE Pt. 2 is taken from Agust D aka Suga's song Set Me Free, though part 2 represents Jimin's emotions and feelings only. He added a hidden track on the album called Letter for his dear fans ARMYs, this song is very special to the fandom as it brings comfort to millions of people. The 27-year-old South Korean singer has broke multiple records and created history with his album, he became the first-ever Korean solo act to debut at #1 on Billboard Hot 100 and the second act after BTS to do so. The album FACE has sold over 1 million physical copies all over the world. Jimin was announced as the global ambassador for Dior on January 16, 2023.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: BTS’ Jimin to collaborate with Charlie Puth, JVKE and Muni Long for FAST X OST Angel Pt2