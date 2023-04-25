Will BTS' Jimin join SUGA as special guest on Agust D's D-DAY tour? All signs point to yes

‘Will BTS' Jimin join SUGA as a special guest on Agust D's D-DAY tour?’ ARMYs are buzzing with excitement and anticipation over the possibility of Jimin joining SUGA as a special guest on the D-DAY tour.

Will Jimin be joining SUGA on his world tour?

The aforementioned excitement stems from recent reports that Jimin was spotted at Incheon International Airport earlier today, reportedly heading to the States for a Tiffany & Co. event. This news came at a fortuitous time, as SUGA is set to kick off his highly-anticipated world tour tomorrow, with New York City as his first stop.

Although there has been no official confirmation from either SUGA or Jimin's side regarding collaboration on the tour, all signs seem to point to a possible surprise appearance from Jimin. Fans are eagerly anticipating the start of the tour and the possibility of a collaboration between their beloved idols.

Jimin in 2023

Jimin started this year with a mindblowing collaborative single ‘Vibe’. ‘Vibe’ was the joint creative effort of BTS’ Jimin and BIGBANG’s Taeyang. The latter was Jimin’s first solo project following BTS’ official announcement to put an increased focus on their respective individual activities. Shortly after, Jimin became the face of luxury brands Tiffany & Co. and Dior. Jimin then made his official solo debut with the release of his highly successful album ‘FACE’. The album’s release cemented Jimin’s image as a promising solo artist and rewarded him with multiple accolades and prestigious recognitions.

SUGA in 2023

In January 2023, Valentino announced SUGA as their brand ambassador and the face of their Maison Valentino Essentials campaign for menswear staples. Additionally, in April, SUGA was named an ambassador for the NBA. On April 21, SUGA released his debut solo album, titled D-Day, under his Agust D alias. To accompany the album's release, a documentary called SUGA: Road to D-Day was premiered on Disney+, chronicling the creation of the album and following the rapper on a musical road trip across various countries. Starting on April 26, SUGA will embark on the SUGA Agust D Tour, which will include stops in the US, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, South Korea, and Japan.

