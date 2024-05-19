Will BTS' Jimin release his second solo album soon? Mini and Moni Music album exchange video sparks speculations

BTS have teased fans with a glimpse into an upcoming video featuring RM and Jimin, collectively known as MiniMoni, discussing music ahead of RM's solo album release. The teaser also reignited speculation about Jimin's musical endeavors, particularly his possible second solo album, adding to the anticipation amid the members’ ongoing military service.

Is Jimin’s second solo album coming soon?

On May 18, BTS set ARMY's hearts aflutter with a teaser for an upcoming video titled MMM (Mini & Moni Music) - RM teaser. The clip features RM and Jimin, collectively known as MiniMoni, discussing music and listening to RM's song Come back to me ahead of RM's second solo album release, Right Place, Wrong Person.

While the teaser initially sparked excitement for RM's album, it also reignited speculation about Jimin's musical endeavors. The use of the phrase "album exchange" while describing the concept of the video hinted at a possible release of Jimin's second solo album amid his military service.

This speculation follows Jimin's cryptic statement during a behind-the-scenes clip of SUGA's Agust D TOUR D-DAY in Seoul when Jimin hinted that his album preparations were complete, leaving fans debating whether he referred to his solo debut album, FACE, or a yet-to-be-revealed project. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Although recorded in June 2023 after the release of FACE, the ambiguity surrounding Jimin's statement fueled curiosity and anticipation among fans, leaving many eager to unravel the mystery behind Jimin's forthcoming musical endeavors.

As fans eagerly await the release of Mini & Moni Music on May 25th, Saturday at 5:00 PM KST, the speculation surrounding Jimin's second solo album continues to keep ARMY on the edge of their seats, eagerly anticipating what's to come.

Watch the teaser for Mini & Moni Music here;

More details about Jimin’s solo endeavors

Jimin of BTS officially marked his solo debut on March 24, 2023, with his impressively successful album, FACE, achieving remarkable chart success. Notably, the album topped the charts in South Korea and Japan, and secured the second position on the US Billboard 200, solidifying Jimin's status as the highest-charting Korean solo artist.

His singles Set Me Free Pt. 2 and Like Crazy both made waves on the Hot 100 chart, with the latter earning Jimin his first number-one spot. Despite entering military service, Jimin surprised fans with another hit single, Closer Than This, released on December 22, 2023.

ALSO READ: ‘Done with my album now': BTS' Jimin sparks intrigue among fans back stage at Agust D TOUR D-DAY in Seoul