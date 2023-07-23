Will BTS' Jin and TWICE's Jeongyeon want to meet Lee Hyung Taik? Korean tennis player jokes about K-pop stars

BTS' Jin is known for his love and passion for tennis, and despite serving in the military, he is still making headlines for his enormous popularity. TWICE member Jeongyeon is also a tennis fan, and she is praised by fans for playing tennis well. A former Tennis player, Lee Hyung Taik, who is also known to be Jin's fan, mentioned him alongside Jeongyeon recently in an Interview. Lee Hyung Taik mentions the possibility of meeting Jin in the future.

Lee Hyung Taik about BTS' Jin and TWICE’s Jeongyeon

Jin of BTS and Jeongyeon of TWICE play tennis, which is very well known to the fans and even Lee Hyung Taik. The Korean Tennis legend Lee Hyung Taik appeared in a variety show recently called Strong Heart League. While talking about the rising popularity of Tennis, Lee Hyung Taik mentioned Jin and Jeongyeon. He said that a lot of celebrities play tennis with him, and a lot of them wish to meet him.

Lee Hyung Taik said, "Jeongyeon would want to meet me. She is someone who plays tennis." To which a guest asked, "Did you hear it from someone or is it something you feel?". Lee Hyung Taik replied amusingly "Wouldn't she want to?". He further added, "Jin too, would he want to meet me as he plays Tennis?". Listening to Lee Hyung Taik, everyone started laughing in the room, however, netizens are surprised Jin and Jeongyeon were recognized by such an amazing Tennis player.

About BTS' Jin and TWICE's Jeonyeon's Tennis Journey

BTS' Jin has been learning how to play tennis for the past few years to improve his skills. He has even shared his love for Tennis and Golf on Instagram. BTS members have played Tennis on their variety show Run BTS, and each member practiced hard to win the game on the show. However, Jin played Tennis as a hobby outside of the show, and he also attended Tennis matches in Seoul alongside his coach last year. TWICE member Jeongyeon was also seen playing Tennis passionately. Pictures of her and her coach were also all over the internet. Jeongyeon went through a lot with her physical and mental health, and fans were concerned to see her work so hard to participate in group activities. Fans were happy to see her indulge in her hobbies, and she seemed happy with her activities.

