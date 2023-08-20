Will BTS' Jungkook be invited as a wedding guest? Shim Hyun Tak and wife joke about big plans

Actor Shim Hyung Tak’s wife Hirai Saya is a non-celebrity and is known by netizens because of her uncanny resemblance to BTS’ Jungkook. Even both parties acknowledged the similarity. Saya is also a massive fan of the singer and wants to invite him to their wedding.

Hirai Saya and BTS’ Jungkook have a striking resemblance

Many fans of the BTS singer have referred to Saya as Jungkook's long-lost sister, often drawing comparisons between the two and expressing shock at their striking resemblance. Recently, Shim Hyung Tak introduced his Japanese wife, 18 years his junior, on TV CHOSUN's Chosun's Lover. Fans were quick to observe that she bears a remarkable resemblance to the 15-year-old BTS member Jungkook, noting similar doe-like eyes, adorable cheeks, and a smile reminiscent of a bunny.

Since her introduction, actor Shim Hyung Tak's Japanese wife has been making headlines on social media due to her striking resemblance to BTS' Jungkook. During a Weverse live session on May 24, the Euphoria singer reacted to his likeness to Hirai Saya and indeed acknowledged that she does share a resemblance with him.

Both Actor Shim Hyung Tak and his wife are fans of the BTS member and are planning to hold a Korean wedding ceremony. During a Korean reality show on Channel A called Groom’s Class or Men’s Life These Days, Shim Hyung Tak asked his wife whom she would like to invite to their wedding ceremony. Saya mentioned a few names, and one of them was BTS’ Jungkook. She expressed her desire to have the BTS member at the wedding, and the actor agreed that he would also like to see him there. However, the actor acknowledged that it might be challenging to invite the singer due to Jungkook’s busy schedule.

The actor Shim Hyung Tak previously also expressed a desire to receive Jungkook’s blessings. On a Korean show, when asked about his reaction to seeing his wife's resemblance to Jungkook, he made a cheerful suggestion to the K-pop superstar, asking the BTS member to congratulate them on their wedding.

BTS Jungkook isn’t the only BTS member Saya holds a connection to

Saya, however, is not just connected to one BTS member, but another as well. It's worth noting that Hirai Saya shares the same birthdate as BTS member Jimin! A clip has become viral following the revelation of her birthday, October 13, 1995. Naturally, as soon as this date came to light, netizens couldn't conceal their astonishment upon realizing that it coincided precisely with the day, month, and year of BTS's Jimin's birth. This unexpected connection between Saya and BTS left many fans surprised.

Actor Shim Hyung Tak met his wife while filming in Japan, and the two began dating. On April 3, 2023, Shim confirmed his intention to marry his non-celebrity girlfriend in July after four years of dating. They officially registered their marriage on June 5, 2023. Subsequently, on July 8, 2023, the couple held a private wedding ceremony near Mount Fuji in Japan. Currently, they are preparing for another wedding ceremony, scheduled for August 20. Given the elaborate five-hour wedding event they had in Japan, there's a sense of anticipation about what their Korean wedding will entail.

Shim Hyung Tak made his debut as a model in 1997. Later, he embarked on a new challenge by venturing into acting in 2001, and since then, he has appeared in several dramas, including Touch Your Heart, My Roommate is a Gumiho, and God of Study.

