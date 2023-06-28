Will BTS' Jungkook become a Bulgari ambassador? CEO's recent social media activity gets fans excited

BTS' Jungkook has excited and surprised fans on several occasions before. Apart from his music fans are always awaiting his appearances to view some of his hottest fashion looks. From his hair to his outfit, he likes to make a fashion statement always. And regardless to mention that his growing popularity has enabled him to endorse several high-end brands that have had a huge impact on fans.

Jungkook as a global ambassador for Bulgari?

After the recent event where Jean-Christophe Babin, CEO of Bulgari featured a song by Jungkook in his Instagram pots, fans have taken to the internet to share all sorts of speculations. What gained the most attention was Jungkook becoming the global ambassador for this high-end brand. After Lisa, fans are now hopeful that probably the golden maknae of BTS will be the new face of this luxury brand. If so we can see our kookie in some of the most fascinating and dazzling looks ever.

To add to the excitement, the CEO has also followed some of Jungkook’s fanbases probably because he cannot follow the idol directly. Fans see this action as a cryptic hint towards the possible collaboration between the two.

Jungkook and luxury brands are a match made in heaven

The ‘Euphoria’ singer has several high-end brands in his kitty and it will not come as a shock if he happens to own another brand deal. Ever since the military enlistment of some of the BTS members, the remaining idols have focused on their solo projects. While Jimin, Suga, RM, and J-Hope released their albums and singles, Jungkook and V have been busy signing brand deals and making fashion show appearances. Regardless of whether they appear in music videos or social media, they are always a treat to watch.

