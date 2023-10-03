Will BTS' Jungkook do solo tour in India? 3D singer responds, reveals favorite song from V's Layover album

BTS singer Jungkook delighted fans with another live session, engaging in a global chat after completing a practice session. During the session, he not only answered various questions about his life but also made a promise to conduct a live session with fellow member Jimin on Wednesday, pending Jimin's agreement. Jungkook shared insights into his favorite song from V's album, discussed his solo concert plans, and addressed whether he has plans to visit India.

Jungkook’s live stream

Jungkook treated fans to a live session on Stationhead, a streaming platform, where he shared music, engaged in conversations, and made exciting announcements. Notably, he revealed plans for a performance on October 13 and disclosed that his TikTok account would be dedicated to sharing dancing videos.

During the live session, Jungkook responded to fan comments in different languages, showcasing his global connection with ARMYs. When asked about his favorite track from V's solo album Layover, he mentioned Slow Dancing.

Addressing a request to visit India, Jungkook expressed his eagerness to go anywhere that ARMYs are, highlighting his genuine appreciation for fans worldwide.When a fan commented "Come to India" He said “i want to go to anywhere where ARMYs are at!” Sending fans into a frenzy at the possibility of him visiting India and his love towards ARMY

Moreover, the artist hinted at the possibility of a solo concert in the future, sparking enthusiasm among fans. This live session followed a previous one where Jungkook delighted Indian fans by singing "Naatu Naatu," a song from the movie RRR, showcasing his cross-cultural appreciation. Fans continue to admire Jungkook's respectful and affectionate engagement with different cultures and are excited to see what the future holds.

Jungkook recent activities

BTS' Jungkook has rolled out four unique versions of his hit collaboration with American rapper Jack Harlow, titled 3D. This newly released digital single has rapidly climbed the iTunes, YouTube, and Spotify charts in various regions worldwide. On October 2, at 1 PM Korean Standard Time, Jungkook dropped 3D: The Remixes on both YouTube and Spotify, featuring four distinct tracks: 3D (Clean Ver.), 3D (A. G. Cook Remix), 3D (Sped Up), and 3D (Slowed Down). Following the release, the singer also shared an energetic performance video, grooving alongside the dancing crew Jam Republic. The Internet is currently buzzing with excitement over the diverse dimensions of this track, solidifying its widespread appeal. Meanwhile, 3D continues its dominance, securing top spots on iTunes in over 100 regions. The track made an impressive debut at No. 3 on Spotify's Global Top Songs chart and quickly climbed to No. 1 on Japan's Oricon Music chart. The widespread success of the song reflects its global popularity and resonates with fans across different regions.

