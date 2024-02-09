Will BTS’ Jungkook join Super Bowl Halftime Show? Usher’s trailer featuring Standing Next To You sparks buzz

BTS' Jungkook dropped a remix of his song Standing Next To You featuring Usher on December 1, 2023. The collaboration received widespread acclaim from various fandoms and was subsequently included in Usher's latest album, Coming Home, released on February 9, 2024. However, a day before the album's release, Usher hinted at "special guests" during a Billboard interview ahead of his appearance at the Super Bowl Half Time show. This fueled speculation among fans, raising hopes for a potential cameo by the idol.

Will BTS’ Jungkook make a cameo during Super Bowl featuring Usher?

In the interview clip, BTS' Jungkook's Standing Next To You Usher Remix was showcased among other songs highlighted by Usher for his Super Bowl performance scheduled for February 11, 2024 ET. The clip quickly went viral among the BTS fandom, sparking intense speculation about whether Usher's performance would include a recorded message or segment featuring the BTS idol.

The announcement that Usher would headline the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show, hosted by Apple Music, was made in September 2023. Additionally, Usher revealed in a Billboard cover interview on February 8 that his ninth album, Coming Home, would be released on February 11, coinciding with the Super Bowl.

During his interview, Usher subtly hinted at his highly anticipated performance at the Super Bowl, describing it as an "event" and mentioning new music that he has released and is definitely considering to include. This teaser prompted swift speculation among the BTS ARMY about the potential involvement of Jungkook in the Super Bowl Halftime show.

Advertisement

Some fans speculated that if it weren't for his military service commitments, Jungkook could have performed at the Super Bowl this year. Others pondered the possibility of the BTS star obtaining special authorization from the military to participate in the event, considering the band's occasional permission to perform certain gigs while still in service but the chances seem really slim.

However, several fans proposed the idea of a pre-recorded message or sing-along video featuring Jungkook that could be incorporated into Usher's Super Bowl performance, particularly if Standing Next To You makes it to his setlist.

BTS’ Jungkook’s Standing Next To You Usher Remix

The Standing Next To You remix version of the R&B and upbeat song carries a softer, velvety quality, highlighting the seamless collaboration between the two artists evident throughout the song and performance music video. Serving as the lead single from Jungkook's solo debut album GOLDEN, released on November 3, 2023, the song has garnered significant attention.

On February 3, 2024, the beloved BTS member delighted fans with the release of a video promotions sketch titled Standing Next to You with Usher. Subsequently, on February 6, Usher shared another behind-the-scenes video on his YouTube channel, evoking fond memories among the BTS ARMY. In this video, Usher is seen introducing his youngest son to the BTS idol, adding an endearing personal touch to their collaboration.

Several fans have claimed that Usher's youngest son, Naviyd, is a K-pop fan and an active member of the BTS ARMY, further cementing the connection between Usher and BTS. Conversely, Jungkook has expressed his admiration for Usher multiple times, considering him a legend in the music industry. Jungkook has openly acknowledged that collaborating with Usher was a blessing, reflecting the mutual respect and admiration between the two artists.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: BTS' Jungkook drops performance video sketch and pictures for Standing Next To You Usher Remix; check out