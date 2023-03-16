Will BTS make a comeback in 2025 and renew contracts with BIGHIT MUSIC? Bang Si Hyuk reveals

Bang Si Hyuk is the origin of a successful underdog story that began with BTS at Big Hit Entertainment, now BIGHIT MUSIC. Having established a corporation that leads the South Korean music industry, he was invited for a noteworthy speech at the Kwanhun Forum. Making his first appearance following the company’s decision to withdraw from the bloodied battle that had become the SM Entertainment takeover, a lot of eyes were on his stance. The 50 year old delivered a clarification on his end, speaking about his most successful venture- BTS.

Will BTS reconvene in 2025 as a full group?

Following the septet’s decision to take a step back from group promotions and kickstart their solo careers, members have begun enlisting their mandatory military service starting off with Jin, and now J-Hope to follow soon. During the time that HYBE confirmed the same, they had revealed the company and the members’ hopeful wish to get back together as a group in 2025 with all their military services done. Bang Si Hyuk took this opportunity to set the record straight reiterating how HYBE and BTS ‘hope to resume group promotions in 2025’, clarifying that they did not confirm any schedules. They will do their best to make a comeback once the members’ services are done, however, as military duty is uncertain they cannot be sure that the said year will be the one for their return. Bang Sik Hyuk reaffirmed, that their plan is not a false hope but a wish that they hope to fulfil and work towards making a reality.

Will BTS renew contracts with BIGHIT MUSIC?

BIGHIT MUSIC and by its extension HYBE are responsible for the management of BTS which has become a brand of its own and its seven members. In 2018, it was revealed that the members decided to expand their deal with the agency for 5 more years, and their exclusive contracts are expected to expire in 2024. Whether the group will extend their relationship further or not, is up for discussion. Bang Si Hyuk revealed that on account of being transparent, they have revealed the members' renewals in the past and will do so in the future. However, as it is a sensitive topic, and one that they need to talk about, the fans will be told about it in due time.

