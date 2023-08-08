Will BTS perform at 2023 World Scout Jamboree Korea? Political party’s request earns mixed reactions

On August 8, a member of the Korean political party called People Power Party, Sung Il Jong, asked the Ministry of Defense to allow the BTS members, including the ones in the military like Jin and J-Hope, to participate in the 2023 World Scout Jamboree Korea concert. He took to the Facebook account to write a post about his request. He said that the Ministry of Defense should help in making this happen as the event has brought over 10000 young people from around the world to participate here and to keep up the spirit. If BTS could perform, it would allow them to maintain the prestige of the event.

2023 World Scout Jamboree Korea, BTS and the Korean government:

Seeing this request, the Ministry of Defense said that this issue cannot be solved by only them, there has to be the involvement of the relevant ministries as well as the group’s agency who needs to be part of the decision. This sudden request came about after the 2023 World Scout Jamboree Korea was under heavy criticism for its alleged mismanagement during the skyrocketing temperature rise and the lack of measures taken to tackle the situation, causing many teams to fall ill and/or drop out from the event. Some artists have even pulled out from the concert that was supposed to happen soon, therefore the representative of the party, who are also overlooking the event, have requested for BTS to perform at the event so that it could end on a positive note.

BTS’ ARMYs’ reaction to the situation:

After the public debacle, many Korean and international ARMYs have opinions on this situation. Korean fans brought light to the fact that even if BTS could come for it, they do not have any time to rehearse for a performance since there is no time left. They are known for the precise moves and vocals and if they are just given the baton to end the race without any practice, the event may not end well for them. Other fans are requesting BTS to not even bother to look at the request and go about their schedule because it isn’t up to them to help clean up the mess of the party. Seeing this, fans around the world are angry at the apparent brazenness of the creators of the event to just hope BTS will perform despite some of them being in the army currently and they will just do it at the drop of a hat.

