Will BTS release new single in November? J-Hope hints at ‘fun’ year-end plans ahead of 2026 album drop

BTS is gearing up for the release of their post-military comeback album, and it looks like the seven have more than just a March 2026 drop plan. During a late-night livestream, member J-Hope was asked about what’s next. While he was dismissive about December just being the year-end and passing along a smirk with it, he added that ‘something fun’ can be awaited in November.

BTS’ next plan revealed by J-Hope? Here’s what he said

J-Hope turned on a rare livestream on Tuesday while dressed in his pajamas, ready to tuck in for the day. But the singer had multiple questions about his and the group’s upcoming plans. Having just worked on a collaboration song with labelmates LE SSERAFIM for Spaghetti, there’s excitement about what the rapper will do next. He shared that fans can expect something new and exciting dropping this month. While he did not reveal whether it was a solo schedule or a group one, the fans of the team are hoping some news about new BTS music is on the way.

It is known that BTS has recently completed recording for their upcoming album, which is all set to drop in March 2026. Jimin previously confirmed i,t and so did the MONA LISA hitmaker during his own live session. And while it may seem too soon, J-Hope’s latest hint has prompted questions about the seven boys possibly releasing new music as early as this month, or before the end of this year. It’s all just speculation at this point, but with the South Korean juggernauts, you can never rule out the possibility of any surprises.

Meanwhile, Jin wrapped up his solo tour with two encore concerts at Incheon this week, where J-Hope and Jungkook performed during the first night and V on the second with a special Jimin cameo.

