Will BTS' SUGA opt for public service under mandatory military enlistment? Here's why fans think so

SUGA's latest military enlistment update has induced curiosity among fans as to what kind of service he would do. Many fans, especially in South Korea, have shared their thoughts on the internet. Many believe that the BTS member would take on the job of a social worker. Find below what fans have to say about SUGA's mandatory service.

Will BTS' SUGA opt for public service under mandatory military enlistment?

BTS member SUGA confirmed his enlistment date on September 17 through an official statement released by his agency. Many fans believe that the singer might not serve as an active soldier. The information regarding his position was not revealed in the statement. Instead, the line where the agency informed about his workplace gained more attention, "We kindly ask fans to refrain from visiting SUGA at his workplace during the period of his service". After this, many South Korean Netizens and fans believe that he would serve his mandatory duties as a social worker. According to the Netizens, social service workers have a first service system where the person starts his service before he receives his military training, which takes place three weeks later during the service period.

They also pointed out that the service start date which is September 22 and the entry day on which the training would commence were mentioned separately. Many fans also assumed that his fellow members would not be able to see him off as they believed he would begin his service first before entering the training center. However, none of the information regarding his service has been confirmed by BIGHIT MUSIC.

About SUGA's shoulder injury

The D-DAY singer underwent surgery in November 2020 due to persisting pain in his shoulder. This was caused by an accident in 2012 even before he made his official debut with BTS. This injury had caused the singer trouble for years, however, he did his best to perform with members until he had to have the surgery in 2020. Many fans have assumed that his shoulder might be a reason why he would opt for an alternative service for his mandatory military enlistment. Fans expressed their worries for his health on the X app (formerly Twitter), ever since the news of his enlistment was announced.

