Will BTS’ SUGA or Jay Park make an appearance for IU’s The Golden Hour concert in Seoul?

Soloist IU has had an inspiring ride to the top. As a force to be reckoned with, she’s a star singer who has built her way up and continues to be marvelous through and through. Adding another feather to her impressive hat, she is set to make history this month. Recently, IU announced her return to the concert scene after almost 3 years since the ‘Love, Poem’ Asia Tour.

Revealing her first concert dates, IU will perform at the iconic Jamsil Olympic Stadium in Seoul on August 17 and 18. With this, she is set to become the first female Korean soloist to conduct an individual concert at the venue. She previously also became the first solo female K-pop act to perform at the Olympic Gymnastics Arena during the ‘Love, Poem’ concert tour in November 2019.

Called ‘The Golden Hour’, the concert lasting for 2 days can bring in up to 100,000 attendees for each day as per the capacity of the Jamsil Olympic Stadium. Her agency referred to the event as an opportunity where IU can sincerely talk to her fans about her music. Check out the announcement below.

The full name of the concert reads, ‘The Golden Hour : 오렌지 태양 아래’ which translates to ‘The Golden Hour : Under the orange Sun’. Interestingly, it takes us back to a lyric from IU’s track ‘Eight’ where the same words have been used. Produced and featuring BTS member SUGA, fans are wondering if he will make a special appearance at the concert, just like he recently did for PSY at the ‘SUMMER SWAG 2022’ festival.

The other possible special appearance could be from soloist Jay Park who previously spoke about IU inviting him to her concert. The last invitation was unsuccessful as clashing schedules stood in their way. However, the two have since released a song ‘GANADARA’ together, with Jay Park promising to join her for a performance next time.

Who do you think will join IU at ‘The Golden Hour’? Let us know below.

